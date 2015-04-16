DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 16 Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state has asked Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to intervene over the Austrian watchdogs' decision to seize "bad bank" Heta and freeze debt repayments, which hit state-owned NRW Bank and other lenders.

NRW Bank has sued Heta for non-payment of bonds and demanded repayment of 275.5 million euros ($296 million) in three senior notes issued under German law and covered by guarantees from the Austrian state of Carinthia.

"In addition to civil lawsuits by investors that have become public, it is important to make politically clear that the actions of Austria are unacceptable," state Finance Minister Norbert Walter-Borjans wrote in a letter seen by Reuters.

"I thus ask you to continue to do what is politically and legally possible so that contracts or commitments are met."

German banks and insurers hold around 7.1 billion euros of frozen debt at Heta, which was set up last year to wind down the remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria. They now face "haircuts" on their debt, despite guarantees from Hypo's home province of Carinthia, to help plug a capital gap at Heta.

The minister rejected as "unconvincing" Austrian assertions that the Heta move simply implemented European legislation on "bailing in", or imposing losses on, creditors so taxpayers alone do not bear the burden of ailing banks.

"The Austrian approach is impermissible under civil and European law," he wrote.

($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)