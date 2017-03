VIENNA, July 28 The debt repayment moratorium on "bad bank" Heta is not affected by Austria's highest court overturning a law that wiped out some junior debtholders of its predecessor Hypo Alpe Adria, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The court decision also has no impact on the winding down of Hypo's assets, the ministry added in a statement. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Christoph Steitz)