VIENNA, March 3 Guarantees from the province of
Carinthia or the Austrian federal government would cover the
amount of debt subject to a potential haircut at "bad bank" Heta
Asset Management, Austria's Financial Market
Authority said.
Austria's financial watchdog took control of Heta on Sunday
and halted payments on more than 11 billion euros ($12 billion)
worth of debt, after the state refused to plug a capital hole of
up to 7.6 billion euros revealed in an audit.
FMA co-head Helmut Ettl reiterated during a panel discussion
on Austria's ORF television that neither the provincial nor the
federal debt guarantees were affected by the FMA's intervention
to wind down Heta and impose a debt moratorium.
The federal government has said its 1 billion euro ($1.12
billion) guarantee is iron clad.
Creditors could also turn to Carinthia, which backs nearly
11 billion euros worth of Heta debt, for compensation should
they get bailed-in, Ettl said late on Monday.
He acknowledged that would pose problems for Carinthia, the
home province of Heta predecessor Hypo Alpe Adria, but added:
"There is a difference whether there is an insolvency or
whether in a few years there is an bail-in (via a haircut). In
an insolvency the entire amount (of guarantees) would fall due
immediately, in a bail-in the part that is cut."
In a separate TV interview, Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling said neither Heta not Carinthia were at risk of
insolvency and that the federal budget would not be hit by the
wind-down plan.
