VIENNA, March 3 Guarantees from the province of Carinthia or the Austrian federal government would cover the amount of debt subject to a potential haircut at "bad bank" Heta Asset Management, Austria's Financial Market Authority said.

Austria's financial watchdog took control of Heta on Sunday and halted payments on more than 11 billion euros ($12 billion) worth of debt, after the state refused to plug a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion euros revealed in an audit.

FMA co-head Helmut Ettl reiterated during a panel discussion on Austria's ORF television that neither the provincial nor the federal debt guarantees were affected by the FMA's intervention to wind down Heta and impose a debt moratorium.

The federal government has said its 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) guarantee is iron clad.

Creditors could also turn to Carinthia, which backs nearly 11 billion euros worth of Heta debt, for compensation should they get bailed-in, Ettl said late on Monday.

He acknowledged that would pose problems for Carinthia, the home province of Heta predecessor Hypo Alpe Adria, but added:

"There is a difference whether there is an insolvency or whether in a few years there is an bail-in (via a haircut). In an insolvency the entire amount (of guarantees) would fall due immediately, in a bail-in the part that is cut."

In a separate TV interview, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said neither Heta not Carinthia were at risk of insolvency and that the federal budget would not be hit by the wind-down plan. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Crispian Balmer)