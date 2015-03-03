(Recasts with comments from government officials, hedge fund)

VIENNA, March 3 Austria's Carinthia province is at risk of financial collapse under the weight of unaffordable debt guarantees for defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, its governor said on Tuesday.

Peter Kaiser acknowledged that his province, with an annual budget of 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), cannot honour nearly 11 billion euros of backing for Hypo debt that creditors facing a "haircut" could demand.

"Anyone can do the maths. Carinthia alone cannot service this. This situation is precarious for us," he told ORF radio, blaming the dilemma on the state government under Joerg Haider, the right-wing leader who died in a 2008 car crash.

It was under Haider that Hypo morphed from a sleepy lender to a regional power that hit the wall in 2009 after a decade of breakneck expansion, forcing Austria to nationalise it.

Carinthia provided debt guarantees for years to fuel Hypo's rapid expansion before such state guarantees were banned in 2004. The last ones expire around 2017.

Kaiser, a Social Democrat, said there was no precedent for a province going bankrupt, so it was unclear what lay ahead.

"Everyone knows what insolvency means in a normal case - you can't do business any more. No one can say if this applies to provinces," he said.

Austria is winding down what is left of Hypo, but regulators on Sunday took control of the Heta "bad bank" managing this and imposed a debt moratorium after an outside audit found writedown needs that blew a hole in its balance sheet.

Creditors that are "bailed in" via haircuts on debt guaranteed by Carinthia could turn to the state to make up the difference, the Financial Market Authority said.

But such backing means nothing if Carinthia is broke, one London-based hedge fund manager said, noting many retail and institutional investors were likely selling bonds that aggressive U.S. hedge funds keen on a legal battle will snap up.

"It is just unrealistic to expect them to stand by that (guarantee). There is pragmatism and what the law says and I guess reality is somewhere in the middle," he said.

Carinthia could make a compromise offer to pay some money over years to investors who relinquish the guarantee, he said. "A lot of people will accept that and some will not. We'll see. But they can be in court for a long time and eventually win the court case but Carinthia has no money."

The federal government has said its 1 billion euro guarantee on a Hypo bond due in 2022 is iron clad.

In a TV interview, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said neither Heta not Carinthia were at risk of insolvency and that the federal budget would not be hit by the wind-down plan. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Andrew Heavens)