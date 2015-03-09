VIENNA, March 9 Austria's prosecutors for
economic issues and corruption are investigating the 2009
balance sheet of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, a
spokesman for the prosecutors said on Monday.
Prosecutors are investigating, following notification from
the FMA financial watchdog in January, whether Hypo's 2009
balance sheet falsely valued loans and leases too high, a
spokesman for the prosecution said.
It is not clear how long the investigation might take, the
spokesman said.
The FMA has taken control of Heta, Hypo's "bad bank",
halting payments on more than 11 billion euros ($12 billion)
worth of debt, after an audit revealed a capital hole of up to
7.6 billion euros.
Hypo was nationalised in 2009 and has already cost taxpayers
around 5.5 billion euros. The bailout has triggered
controversial banking legislation and a complex web of
litigation.
FMA said last week it had no indication that Hypo had
improperly valued assets on its balance sheet but an FMA
spokesman said on Monday that statement only referred the
capital hole revealed earlier this month.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber; editing by
Jason Neely)