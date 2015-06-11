VIENNA, June 11 Austria's federal government and Carinthia province aim to agree by late August on how to tackle 10.2 billion euros ($11.5 billion) of unaffordable debt guarantees the province has outstanding at "bad bank" Heta, the local government said.

The idea is to present an offer to creditors with the goal of removing the "sword of Damocles of Heta guarantees" from over Carinthia, which acknowledges it cannot honour the guarantees it once gave defunct local lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

"Negotiating teams from the federal government and province should draw up all possible alternatives, bundle models and weigh risks," Carinthia said in a statement after Governor Peter Kaiser hosted Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling for talks.

Schelling reiterated in the statement that the federal government was ready to provide expertise and help Carinthia arrange liquidity it may need.

Schelling has said Carinthia, Hypo's home province in southern Austria, should use a debt repayment moratorium that the Financial Market Authority watchdog FMA has declared until May 2016 to work out a deal with Heta's creditors.

The goal would be for creditors to accept debt reductions and relinquish claims on state guarantees in return for quick bond buybacks that would avoid years of legal wrangling.

The extent of "haircuts" to be imposed on creditors will be clearer when the undercapitalised vehicle reports 2014 results this month. Schelling has denied a newspaper report that a debt buyback offer could be at a discount of just 10-20 percent. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Keith Weir)