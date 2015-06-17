* Capital gap at upper end of estimated 4-7.6 bln eur range

* Wind-down vehicle has 7.9 billion euro 2014 loss (Adds finance ministry reaction, hedge fund manager)

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, June 17 Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution had a capital shortfall of 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) at the end of 2014 after writing down overvalued assets, at the upper end of the gap originally estimated at 4-7.6 billion euros.

The size of its capital hole will help determine the extent of debt "haircuts" that its creditors face.

The state wind-down vehicle for failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria gave the figures on Wednesday while reporting a 2014 loss of 7.9 billion euros under Austrian accounting standards.

Austria set up Heta last year. Its balance sheet was worth 17.6 billion euros in 2013 but just 9.6 billion at the end of 2014. The initial external audit had showed its balance sheet was overvalued by between 5.1 billon and 8.7 billion euros.

The markdowns reflect an accounting switch triggered by no longer classifying the business as a going concern, a significantly worse outlook for economies in the Balkans where Hypo was active, and a jump in the Swiss franc's value that made loans in that currency harder to service.

The finance ministry said Heta's loss primarily affects its creditors, who should get details of the Financial Market Authority's (FMA) wind-down plan for Heta by the end of May 2016. Taxpayers were not affected, it said in a statement.

The FMA in March halted until May 2016 payments on more than 11 billion euros worth of Heta debt after the state refused to plug the capital hole revealed in the audit.

Officials have declined to estimate how big a loss creditors would have to swallow to pay for Heta's winding up.

Heta debt has been trading at around 65 percent of face value as investors brace for a haircut.

"I would expect bonds to trend down to 60 with the Austrian government talking them down as well to help with any potential tender" to buy back debt, one hedge fund manager said on condition of anonymity.

Carinthia, the home province of Hypo Alpe, backs 10.2 billion euros worth of Heta debt and the federal government backs a 1 billion euro bond issued in 2012. The federal government and Carinthia aim to agree by late August on how to tackle unaffordable debt guarantees the province has outstanding at Heta.

Heta saw "significant risks" from lawsuits over the treatment of Hypo and Heta creditors, including German bank BayernLB, the former Hypo Alpe Adria owner.

It also said the planned sale of its Balkans network was at risk.

Auditors typically sign off on accounts they say accurately reflect reality but in this case they gave just a limited sign-off, Heta said, citing questions over the treatment of a 200 million euro government guarantee.

($1 = 0.8891 euros)