By Angelika Gruber and Christoph Steitz

VIENNA, July 28 Austria's highest court on Tuesday overturned a law that had cancelled nearly a billion euros of debt owed by defunct bank Hypo Alpe Adria, raising prospects that certain creditors could get some of their money back.

The Constitutional Court's decision dealt a blow to the Austrian government's attempt to spread the cost of winding down Hypo, now known as "bad bank" Heta, after tax payers have already poured 5.5 billion euros ($6.08 billion) into the failed bank.

Austria took over Hypo from its former owner BayernLB in 2009 to avert a collapse and prevent potential fallout in central and eastern Europe, where large parts of Hypo's business was based.

The country's worst postwar financial scandal has swelled Austria's state debt and budget deficit, soured ties with BayernLB owner Bavaria and prompted a parliamentary investigation into who is to blame for the mess.

The law, which the Court rejected as "unconstitutional", was passed last year and effectively cancelled 890 million euros of subordinated debt guaranteed by Hypo's home province of Carinthia. It also required an 800 million payment from German state bank BayernLB.

This produced howls of protest from investors and financial institutions, who thought they had iron-clad state guarantees ensuring they would get their money back.

Creditors include Austrian insurers Uniqa and Vienna Insurance as well as the World Bank and German investment funds.

"Austria now faces the difficult task to restore lost confidence with national and international investors, which can undoubtedly be described as a Herculean task," said Liane Buchholz, managing director of VOEB, which represents Germany's public sector banks, including BayernLB.

The court's decision is independent from action taken by Austria's Financial Market Authority in March to impose a moratorium on debt repayments by Heta. This runs until May 2016 and is aimed at giving the watchdog time to find a solution with Heta's creditors.

"The (court) decision is a clear stop sign that should also trigger a rethink with regard to the ongoing moratorium," Buchholz said.

A spokesman for the constitutional court told Reuters that Vienna's commercial court had requested it to look into whether the debt moratorium was legal. He added its investigations on average take nine months.

But Austria's Finance Ministry said that the moratorium, affecting 9.85 billion euros worth of Heta debt, was still in place.

The ministry also said the court ruling had no impact on the process of winding down Heta, which was set up last year to take on Hypo's assets, valued at the time at 18 billion euros.

Constitutional Court Chief Justice Gerhart Holzinger told reporters he expected his court to handle any lawsuits over the moratorium.

($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Kathrin Jones; Editing by Michael Shields and Jane Merriman)