VIENNA, March 18 The capital hole at Austrian
"bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution is probably around 4.6 billion
euros ($4.88 billion), Chancellor Werner Faymann told parliament
on Wednesday, citing management estimates that narrow the wide
range first named.
The Financial Market Authority took control of Heta this
month and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an
outside audit exposed a capital gap of 4-7.6 billion euros which
the government was not prepared to fill.
Final figures will be available only when Heta reports 2014
results next month. The extent of its capital shortfall will
help determine how big a debt "haircut" creditors face.
"The need for capital was given by Heta management in a
range between 4 and 7.6 billion euros, or 4.6 billion for the
so-called most realistic impact," Faymann told lawmakers.
Based on initial audit results, the most realistic impact
estimate for required writedowns was 5.7 billion euros, within
an original range of 5.1-8.7 billion, he added.
These reflect the impact of treating the rump of defunct
lender Hypo Alpe Adria as a wind-down vehicle rather than as a
going concern, worsened economies in Balkan countries where it
has exposure, and the Swiss franc's surge that makes loans in
that currency more difficult to service, officials say.
The debt moratorium gives the FMA time to work out a plan to
wind down Heta to ensure equal treatment of creditors. The
watchdog has said it would not negotiate on losses it imposes on
creditors, which should be clear in about a year.
Germany's Commerzbank became the latest Heta
creditor to say it was considering legal action over the case,
which has hit several German banks.
($1 = 0.9430 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)