(Adds quote, detail, background)

VIENNA Nov 26 Carinthia, the home province of Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution, will contribute 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) towards buying back Heta's debt, it said on Thursday, in a step towards holding negotiations with creditors.

The collapse of Carinthia-based lender Hypo Alpe Adria, from which Heta was formed, has weighed on Austria's public finances and continues to be a political burden for the province and the national government.

Carinthia helped to fuel Hypo's expansion by guaranteeing its debt. Now it hoping to buy back the remaining debt covered by 11 billion euros in guarantees.

The province is preparing an offer to creditors of less than the guaranteed amount, based on the sum expected to be recovered from the winding down of Heta's assets and a contribution from Carinthia.

"The federal government is prepared to grant Carinthia a loan of 1.2 billion euros," the province's Governor Peter Kaiser and its finance chief Gaby Schaunig said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Schaunig added that the 1.2 billion euros was based on the province's assets and its ability to take on debt. ($1 = 0.9430 euros)

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Goodman)