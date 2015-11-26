(Adds quote, detail, background)
VIENNA Nov 26 Carinthia, the home province of
Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution, will
contribute 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) towards buying back
Heta's debt, it said on Thursday, in a step towards holding
negotiations with creditors.
The collapse of Carinthia-based lender Hypo Alpe Adria, from
which Heta was formed, has weighed on Austria's public finances
and continues to be a political burden for the province and the
national government.
Carinthia helped to fuel Hypo's expansion by guaranteeing
its debt. Now it hoping to buy back the remaining debt covered
by 11 billion euros in guarantees.
The province is preparing an offer to creditors of less than
the guaranteed amount, based on the sum expected to be recovered
from the winding down of Heta's assets and a contribution from
Carinthia.
"The federal government is prepared to grant Carinthia a
loan of 1.2 billion euros," the province's Governor Peter Kaiser
and its finance chief Gaby Schaunig said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for Schaunig added that the 1.2 billion euros
was based on the province's assets and its ability to take on
debt.
($1 = 0.9430 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Goodman)