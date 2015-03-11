VIENNA, March 11 Austria's financial watchdog FMA said an insolvency for the "bad bank" Heta of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria will still be on the table once it has finished its wind-down plan, which it expects will take about a year.

FMA will not negotiate with creditors on the size of any bail-ins and is preparing itself for legal action against its decisions, the heads of the agency told reporters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber ; )