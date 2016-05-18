VIENNA May 18 Austria's finance minister said he will present a proposal to the cabinet to resolve a long-running dispute between creditors of "bad bank" Heta and the province of Carinthia about the repayment of billions of euros of bonds on Wednesday.

Asked whether an agreement had been reached with creditors, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said he would answer the question at a press conference at 0730 GMT.

Reuters reported on Thursday that creditors, among them several German banks as well as the province of Carinthia, which guaranteed the bonds, have reached an agreement in principle. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Kirsti Knolle)