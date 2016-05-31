VIENNA May 31 An outline bond buyback deal
between Austria and creditors of "bad bank" Heta Asset
Resolution is unlikely to be jeopardised by a court
case due to resume in Frankfurt next month, Finance Minister
Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday.
In March a regional court in Frankfurt delayed until June 9
a ruling in a case brought against a moratorium on Heta bond
repayments, staving off the threat of immediate insolvency for
Heta.
Despite the outline deal reached this month to buy back Heta
bonds at a discount to their original face value, a financial
source said that some creditors still hope to get back all their
money through the case brought by FMS, a German equivalent of
Heta.
"If I look at the latest developments in the courts, I think
that is rather unlikely," Schelling told reporters before a
weekly cabinet meeting, referring to another case in which
Austria's bank resolution rules were referred to the European
Court of Justice to see if they applied to Heta.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Francois Murphy;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)