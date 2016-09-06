* Senior bondholders offered 75 pct of original value

* Junior bondholders offered 30 pct

* Can invest proceeds into zero coupon bond, promissory notes

* Holders have until Oct. 7 to respond (Adds detail, background, FMS)

VIENNA, Sept 6 Bondholders of the "bad bank" for collapsed Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria were offered a discounted buyback on Tuesday that could bankrupt the province of Carinthia if rejected.

The offer to buy back around 11 billion euros ($12.3 billion) in bonds of Hypo wind-down vehicle Heta at a discount follows new EU rules that require creditors, not taxpayers alone, fund bank rescues.

"We are confident that the offer will be positively received and that Carinthia will be released forever from a dangerous threat," said Gaby Schaunig, the province's finance secretary.

The Austrian government and province agreed an improved offer with bondholders including Commerzbank and Dexia Kommunalbank in May after creditors rejected a first proposal in March.

Deutsche Bank, which holds junior bonds with a nominal value of 200 million euros, had complained about the difference in treatment of creditors in the first offer.

Under the revised offer, Carinthia, helped by loans from the federal government, is offering senior creditors 75 percent of the original face value and junior creditors 30 percent.

With a population of 560,000 and an annual budget of just over 2 billion euros, Carinthia faces bankruptcy if no agreement with creditors is reached.

Senior bondholders can reinvest the payout in a long-term zero coupon bond guaranteed by the federal government.

Junior bondholders are being offered long-term promissory notes for reinvestment.

Creditors can sell the new notes after 60 days with the overall repayment rate for senior bondholders seen at about 90 percent and at about 45 percent for junior bondholders.

Creditors have until Oct. 7 to respond. The members of the three largest creditor groups have already said they will support the offer.

A two-thirds majority is needed to accept the offer, including at least 25 percent of senior bondholders and 25 percent of junior bondholders.

Austria's finance minister hopes the long-running dispute will be resolved this year. However, he could not rule out the possibility that some creditors may reject the offer and sue.

Eight years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, dealing with failing lenders remains difficult in the European Union. Rescues in Portugal, Greece and Italy triggered protests over unequal creditor treatment and led to new EU rules.

Austria's financial watchdog took control of Heta last year in the first application of those new rules. It cut Heta's senior liabilities by 54 percent and extended the maturities of all eligible debt while freezing repayments.

In June a legal challenge for full repayment of Heta bonds brought by FMS, a German equivalent of Heta, was referred to the European Court of Justice.

A ruling in favour of FMS's demand for the repayment of bonds worth 200 million euros plus interest could prompt further claims from German creditors and trigger Heta's insolvency.

FMS was not available for immediate comment on Tuesday.

