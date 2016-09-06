VIENNA, Sept 6 Austria's province of Carinthia on Tuesday presented a new offer to buy back bonds of "bad bank" Heta at a discount to the around 11 billion euros ($12.3 billion) it once guaranteed, in a case seen as a test for new European bail-in rules.

Carinthia said it seeks to buy back senior bonds of Heta - the wind-down vehicle for now defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria - at a 25 percent discount, offering creditors to reinvest the payout in a long-term zero coupon bond guaranteed by the federal government.

In contrast to a failed offer in spring, creditors can sell the bond after a minimum holding period of 60 days, with the overall repayment rate expected to be at around 90 percent.

($1 = 0.8964 euros)

