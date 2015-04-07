VIENNA, April 7 Austria's regional mortgage banks have committed to paying back debt that 'bad bank' Heta Asset Resolution raised via a borrowing facility they share, officials said on Tuesday.

Most but not all of the eight regional "hypo" banks are owned by the provinces where they are based. The banks and their owners jointly guarantee debt raised via the so-called Pfandbriefstelle.

Heta, the 'bad bank' running down assets of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, owes 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) to the Pfandbriefstelle but had its debt repayments frozen last month when supervisors had to take control of Heta.

That means the other mortgage banks and their public backers are now on the hook for servicing this Heta debt. The first such bond, worth 7.5 million euros, matures on Friday, and a 580 million euro bond is due in June.

The Austrian Press Agency (APA) quoted Claus Fischer-See, head of the regional mortgage banks' association, as saying liquidity from the lenders to ensure payment of Friday's bond was due shortly now that all the lenders were on board.

The regional lenders and Pfandbriefstelle want the money back from Heta eventually, he added.

A spokesman for the association confirmed his remarks.

APA quoted Guenther Platter, governor of Tirol province, as saying every province except Vienna - which has no mortgage bank - would work with its local bank to ensure the Pfandbriefstelle remains liquid.

"All will live up to their commitments," he said.

The burden from Heta's frozen debt repayments has already prompted profit warnings at some regional mortgage lenders.

Heta owes 9.8 billion euros in other bonds affected by the payment moratorium that runs until May 2016, giving supervisors time to work out a plan treating all creditors equally. The debt freeze has hit German banks especially hard. ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; editing by Susan Thomas)