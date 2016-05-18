VIENNA May 18 The overall repayment rate of a planned debt settlement offer to creditors of "bad bank" Heta is seen at around 90 percent, including a special 13.5-year zero-coupon bond as a sweetener, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

"The overall repayment rate will be around 90 percent," a spokesman for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, which is among the Heta creditors that signed the memorandum of understanding with Austria's finance ministry on Wednesday, confirmed.

Creditors had in March rejected a previous offer, including a 18-year zero-coupon bond which brought the overall repayment rate to 82 percent.