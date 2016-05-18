VIENNA May 18 The overall repayment rate of a
planned debt settlement offer to creditors of "bad bank" Heta
is seen at around 90 percent, including a special
13.5-year zero-coupon bond as a sweetener, sources close to the
matter said on Wednesday.
"The overall repayment rate will be around 90 percent," a
spokesman for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, which is among the Heta
creditors that signed the memorandum of understanding with
Austria's finance ministry on Wednesday, confirmed.
Creditors had in March rejected a previous offer, including
a 18-year zero-coupon bond which brought the overall repayment
rate to 82 percent.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, Kirsti Knolle, Alexandra
Schwarz-Goerlich; editing by Michael Shields)