VIENNA May 12 A senior Raiffeisen banker said he expects creditors of Austria's Heta Asset Resolution to face a "haircut", or losses, of less than half as supervisors try to plug a capital hole at the "bad bank".

"I expect a coverage ratio of clearly more than 50 percent to emerge," Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich Chief Executive Heinrich Schaller told Wirtschaftsblatt in an interview published on Tuesday.

Heta is winding down the remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria. Supervisors in March took control of the unit and imposed a debt repayment moratorium while they come up with a plan to share the pain equally among creditors. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)