VIENNA, April 13 Austria is not prepared to
provide unlimited help to the province of Carinthia as the
region comes to grips with its debt guarantees for the "bad
bank" Heta, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling
told the magazine Der Boersianer.
A capital hole at Heta, which is winding down the remnants
of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, prompted the FMA financial
watchdog to take control of the vehicle last month and freeze
debt repayments until the end of May 2016.
Carinthia, Hypo's home province, holds more than 10 billion
euros ($10.6 billion) in debt guarantees for Heta, and is trying
to figure out how to handle them, given that its annual budget
is only around 2 billion euros.
No Austrian province has ever gone bankrupt and there is no
legislation on how to handle such an event. Schelling reiterated
his view that it would be a mistake to pass such a law now.
Asked if that meant negotiations with creditors were in order,
he said:
"Purely from a constitutional law perspective, the federal
government is not obliged to back provinces. Only Carinthia as
the (Heta) guarantor can take these steps, together with the
FMA.
"What we can do is support and provide liquidity, but this
will certainly not be unlimited, and will go primarily toward
the orderly resolution of the provincial budget," he added.
The debt moratorium at Heta gives the FMA time to work out a
plan to wind down Heta to ensure equal treatment of creditors.
The FMA said last month it would not negotiate on the size
of any losses it imposes on debtholders, the extent of which may
become clear in about a year.
($1 = 0.9454 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey)