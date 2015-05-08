VIENNA May 8 Austria is ready to help the cash-strapped province of Carinthia strike a deal with creditors stung by frozen debt repayments at the vehicle winding down the defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told Reuters.

He also defended Austria's handling of Hypo and its Heta wind-down vehicle, which the European Commission is reviewing amid complaints from investors facing losses.

Schelling said Carinthia, Hypo's home province, which has more than 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) of debt guarantees still outstanding, should use a moratorium that the watchdog FMA has declared on repayment of Heta's debts to work out a deal with Heta's creditors.

The idea would be for creditors to accept debt reductions and relinquish claims on state guarantees in return for quick bond buybacks that would avoid years of legal wrangling.

"We can offer support for this," he said in an interview on Thursday, while reiterating that the federal government would not assume responsibility for the provincial debt guarantees. Carinthia wants Vienna to share the burden.

"First we have to see how this will work, how to reach a deal with creditors. The second step is that this will cost money, and we can see how to provide liquidity," he said.

Carinthia, where ratings downgrades have made borrowing more expensive, has also been pressing the federal government for renewed access to borrowing via the federal treasury, a step that Schelling has linked to strict conditions.

"This has been under negotiation for a long time and I expect we will get this nailed down," Schelling said. Last week he ruled out letting Carinthia go bust.

He said the FMA's move in March to take control of Heta and suspend debt repayments while it works out a plan on sharing the pain among debtholders was fully in line with new EU rules on bailing in creditors.

"The verbal assessment so far from the (European) Commission is that they think it was legal ... The various commissioners who have addressed this at our request have informed us that they think it is in order. I think so as well," he said.

The Commission is also examining a special law that Austria passed last year which wiped out nearly 900 million euros' worth of Hypo debt that was guaranteed by Carinthia. Austria's Constitutional Court will rule later this year on whether the law is valid.

Schelling held out little hope of a quick deal with Hypo's former owner BayernLB, backed by the German state of Bavaria, to settle a series of lawsuits over who should pay for the mess.

He said the Bavarians had rejected his proposed settlement and had not yet made a counterproposal of their own.

"My experts say this process will last 10 years. (I wonder) if that is wise." ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey)