VIENNA, March 27 Austria's federal government
will not leave the province of Carinthia in the lurch over its
more than 10 billion euros ($10.84 billion) in debt guarantees
for "bad bank" Heta, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told
reporters on Friday.
While financial watchdog FMA -- which took over Heta this
month and suspended its debt repayments -- was in charge of
handling the issue, Schelling said he was open to discussions on
letting Carinthia borrow money via the federal treasury to help
finance its guarantees over time or buy back Heta debt.
He played down prospects that the FMA could simply annul
Carinthia-backed debt at Heta - thus making the provincial
guarantees moot - because creditors being bailed in cannot by
law be treated worse that in the case of an insolvency, in which
case the Carinthian guarantees would immediately kick in.
($1 = 0.9229 euros)
