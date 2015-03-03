VIENNA, March 3 A moratorium on debt payments by
Heta Asset Resolution , the wind-down unit set up for
Hypo Alpe Adria's
assets, has no immediate impact on credit ratings on the
Republic of Austria, Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday.
"The Austrian government guarantees 1 billion euros of
Heta's debt (ISIN XS0863484035) through an unconditional,
timely, and irrevocable guarantee. We understand that the
government will honour its guarantee commitment and ensure
continued debt service on that portion of the debt," it added in
a statement.
