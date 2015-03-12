MUNICH, March 12 Germany's Hypovereinsbank on
Thursday said it held bonds from Hypo Alpe Adria's
"bad bank" Heta worth low triple-digit millions of euros, and
that the bank had already made sufficient bad-debt provisions
last year to cover it.
Hypovereinsbank, or HVB, is owned by Italy's UniCredit
.
Regulators this month took control of Heta and imposed a
debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit found
writedown needs that blew a 7.6 billion-euro ($8.05 billion)
hole in its balance sheet.
($1 = 0.9440 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Thomas Atkins;
Editing by Georgina Prodhan)