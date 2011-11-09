BUDAPEST Nov 9 Austria, home to some of
emerging Europe's top lenders, has appealed to the European
Commission for a review of Hungary's foreign currency mortgage
relief scheme, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter was quoted
as telling Hungarian business weekly Figyelo.
The scheme, which allows Hungarians to repay foreign
currency mortgages at exchange rates deeply below market levels,
has forced Erste Group Bank AG to inject 600 million
euros ($828 million)into its Hungarian unit.
"I am still of the opinion that this law is unjust, because
it inappropriately intervenes into valid contracts, it breaches
(European) community law," Fekter was quoted as saying in an
advance copy of an interview to be published on Thursday.
"In this regard, Austria has filed an appeal with the
European Commission for a review."
The European Central Bank has also criticised Hungary's
plan, saying it may put pressure on the forint , push
up domestic interest rates and depress lending while raising
concerns over investor rights.
The Hungarian government has said the scheme was meant to
ease Hungary's vulnerability from high levels of external debt
and to save families from what the prime minister has called
"debt slavery" due to a spike in repayments.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)