BUDAPEST Nov 9 Austria, home to some of emerging Europe's top lenders, has appealed to the European Commission for a review of Hungary's foreign currency mortgage relief scheme, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter was quoted as telling Hungarian business weekly Figyelo.

The scheme, which allows Hungarians to repay foreign currency mortgages at exchange rates deeply below market levels, has forced Erste Group Bank AG to inject 600 million euros ($828 million)into its Hungarian unit.

"I am still of the opinion that this law is unjust, because it inappropriately intervenes into valid contracts, it breaches (European) community law," Fekter was quoted as saying in an advance copy of an interview to be published on Thursday.

"In this regard, Austria has filed an appeal with the European Commission for a review."

The European Central Bank has also criticised Hungary's plan, saying it may put pressure on the forint , push up domestic interest rates and depress lending while raising concerns over investor rights.

The Hungarian government has said the scheme was meant to ease Hungary's vulnerability from high levels of external debt and to save families from what the prime minister has called "debt slavery" due to a spike in repayments. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)