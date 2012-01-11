* Austrian banks have capital to handle Hungary exposure
* Immediate issue is if private sector will help bail out
Greece
* Weak growth outlook, refinancing needs pose problems for
Europe
VIENNA, Jan 11 Austrian banks have enough
capital to protect themselves from neighbouring Hungary's
financial problems, central bank governor and ECB policymaker
Ewald Nowotny said in a radio interview.
"Our engagement is around 30 billion (euros) including
purchases of government bonds. In terms of capital Austrian
banks are appropriately equipped, which means there is no danger
for the Austrian banks but this is of course a challenge," he
said in remarks recorded on Tuesday and broadcast on Wednesday.
Austrian banks - including Erste Group Bank,
Raiffesien Bank International and Volksbanken AG
- are leading lenders in Hungary, which has been
unable so far to arrange a fresh financing deal with the
International Monetary Fund and European Union.
Asked by broadcaster ORF about the situation in Greece, he
said: "The direct problem is whether it can be implemented that
the private sector takes part in the debt burden. It is clear to
everyone involved that a lot is at stake here."
Banks, insurers and investment funds have been negotiating
with the Greek government for weeks on a bond swap scheme which
aims to cut its debt-to-GDP ratio to 120 percent from roughly
160 percent now.
Under the plan, private creditors are being asked to
voluntarily accept a nominal 50 percent cut in the value of
their Greek bond holdings in return for a mix of cash and new
bonds, although there are suggestions that may not now be
enough.
The private sector involvement is a key part of a new 130
billion euro ($166.11 billion) bailout package that needs to be
in place by March to ensure Greece does not default.
Nowotny, a member of the European Central Bank's governing
council, said Europe continued to face "a significantly
difficult situation" although some countries like Austria were
better off than others.
"The basic problem is still that on the one hand we have
very weak growth expectations and the other hand a significant
refinancing need for countries and banks," he said.
"A whole series of measures has been agreed. What is
urgently needed is that these measures have to be implemented
and as long as this is not really the case we have to expect
considerable uncertainty."
Nowotny, who said on Tuesday that growth in the euro zone
could with luck only stagnate this year, declined to comment on
the ECB's programme to buy debt of struggling euro zone members,
citing the traditional period of silence ahead of ECB meetings
this week.
($1 = 0.7826 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)