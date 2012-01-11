BRIEF-Fincorp Investment reports HY pre-tax profit 101.3 mln rupees
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 104.1 million rupees versus 73.9 million rupees year ago
VIENNA Jan 11 Austrian banks have enough capital to protect themselves from neighbouring Hungary's financial problems, central bank governor and ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said in a radio interview.
"Our engagement is around 30 billion (euros) including purchases of government bonds. In terms of capital Austrian banks are appropriately equipped, which means there is no danger for the Austrian banks but this is of course a challenge," he said in remarks recorded on Tuesday and broadcast on Wednesday.
Asked about the situation in Greece, he said: "The direct problem is whether it can be implemented that the private sector takes part in the debt burden. It is clear to everyone involved that a lot is at stake here." (Reporting by Michael Shields)
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain