VIENNA, July 19 Austria will inject another 700 million euros ($920 million) into nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria, which expects a loss for the first half of the year, the bank said on Friday.

The bank said the extra state aid, for which the government has already budgeted, would enable it to meet its capital requirements after writing down assets, as a result of which it said it expected to report a loss for the first half.

