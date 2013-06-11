VIENNA, June 11 The creation of a
publicly-supported bad bank to help restructure troubled
Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria's now seems
inevitable and should put the bank on track to recover, future
chairman Klaus Liebscher said on Monday.
Liebscher, a former Austrian Central Bank governor, is due
to take over on June 21 after the resignation of Hypo Alpe's
last chairman over the way the nationalised bank's rescue was
being handled.
Hypo was stopped in its tracks by the financial crisis after
a decade of unbridled expansion into southeastern Europe. It is
trying to limit losses for the state by selling off its
operating units and cleaning up the balance sheet.
Austria is now in intensive discussions with the European
Commission about the legality of more than 2 billion euros ($2.6
billion) in state aid it has given Hypo, and is under pressure
to come up with a new plan to restructure faster.
"I expect we will not avoid a bad bank. It is a sensible
solution," Liebscher told ORF radio late on Monday.
He said he had received "constructive signals" from the
Austrian Finance Ministry for such a solution, but did not
believe it could be put into effect before national elections
that are due by September.
Finance Minister Maria Fekter told journalists on Tuesday
that various options would be considered, but declined to
comment on details. She said she was confident the talks with
Brussels would have a good outcome.
"There are various proposals on the table. They will be
examined," she said as she arrived for the government's weekly
cabinet meeting.
"I consider it the order of the day to proceed with a steady
hand," she said. "It is necessary to steer this tanker into
calmer waters."
($1 = 0.7579 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham)