VIENNA Nov 26 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to invest up to 50
million euros ($62 million) for a 20 percent stake in the
Balkans network of nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria,
it said on Wednesday.
Hypo Alpe Adria -- now known as Heta Asset
Resolution after its conversion to a "bad bank" -- has agreed in
principle to sell the Balkans network to U.S. private equity
group Advent International and the EBRD.
But several issues still remain open, Austria's finance
minister said on Tuesday.
In a presentation on its website before a board meeting on
Wednesday to approve the investment, the EBRD said it would
provide up to 50 million in equity finance for the deal and the
project cost was up to 250 million.
"The project is implemented by a share subscription, jointly
with Advent, to a vehicle in Luxembourg for the sole purpose of
acquiring the Holding. EBRD will subscribe for a 20 percent
stake," it said.
The Balkans network, now known as Hypo Group Alpe Adria AG,
has a book value of 89 million euros after several writedowns.
It comprises a network of banks and leasing companies in Bosnia
and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.
(1 US dollar = 0.8034 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)