VIENNA Dec 19 Austria filed a lawsuit against BayernLB on Friday alleging it had been misled by the German lender over the true financial state of Hypo Alpe Adria, which had to be nationalised in 2009.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said the suit filed at the commercial court in Vienna sought 3.5 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in compensation from BayernLB. He said the move followed the failure of settlement talks, but he remained open to further negotiations. ($1 = 0.8141 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)