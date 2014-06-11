FRANKFURT, June 11 Germany's BayernLB
vowed on Wednesday to fight Austria's effort to seize 800
million euros ($1.09 billion) in disputed funds to help pay for
winding down Hypo Alpe Adria, the stricken bank that
BayernLB used to own.
"We are convinced that the law that aims to expropriate
BayernLB will not stand and we will take all legal steps
required to defend our position," it said in a statement, adding
it expected the draft law to have a "devastating" effect on
Austria as a financial centre.
BayernLB and Austria are fighting over 2.3 billion euros in
funds that the German bank left with Hypo when it was
nationalised in 2009 and which Austria insists can be repaid
only when Hypo gets back on its feet. Vienna now wants to keep
800 million of that for Hypo costs.
