FRANKFURT/VIENNA Oct 15 State-controlled German
lender BayernLB is filing a lawsuit against a law
Austria passed this year that forces some creditors to share the
costs of winding down nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria,
BayernLB said on Wednesday.
It is the first lawsuit against the law, which entered
uncharted territory for debt markets by wiping out subordinated
debt worth nearly 900 million euros ($1.14 billion) despite
guarantees from Hypo's home province of Carinthia.
Austria had to take over Hypo from BayernLB in 2009 to avoid
a collapse that would have sent shock waves through eastern
Europe. The law mandates an 800 million euro contribution from
the German bank as well for Hypo
costs.
Munich-based BayernLB will file the lawsuit to Austria's
Constitutional Court, a spokesman said, confirming comments from
Bavarian Finance Minister Markus Soeder to the Sueddeutsche
Zeitung newspaper.
"We cannot accept this expropriation," Soeder told the
paper.
Austrian Deputy Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner said the
government took note of the lawsuit plan but declined further
comment to reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Other investors hit by the law - including insurers Uniqa
and Vienna Insurance - have also said they
will take legal action, but a court spokesman in Vienna said it
had not received any such actions so far.
The World Bank, which has exposure of 150 million euros, has
said it was in discussions with the Austrian authorities.
Bavaria, which owns the majority of BayernLB, is battling
Austria in court over 2.3 billion euros in funds left with Hypo
at the time of the nationalisation. The Germans want the money
repaid, while the Austrians argue it should be treated as
replacement capital.
Soeder told the paper Bavaria was open for a settlement.
(1 US dollar = 0.7907 euro)
