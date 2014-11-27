* BayernLB objects to handling of Hypo's Balkans network

* Austria pressing ahead with sale to Advent, EBRD (Adds comment from Heta, Advent)

VIENNA Nov 27 German bank BayernLB has objected to Austria's handling of the planned sale of Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkans network, complicating Vienna's campaign to wind down the bank it had to nationalise in 2009.

Austria said the sale is necessary to comply with European Commission conditions on state aid for Hypo and has said it could sue Hypo's former owner BayernLB, which still has a say in any major restructuring, if it blocks the deal.

BayernLB did not comment directly on the planned sale to private equity group Advent International and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), but it objected to Austria's sale of the Balkans network to state holding company FIMBAG prior to the Advent-EBRD deal.

The German bank said on Thursday that the sale to FIMBAG was unacceptable, arguing that it overrode BayernLB's right to veto deals involving Hypo and damaged both Hypo and BayernLB as its creditor.

BayernLB sold Hypo to Austria for a token sum in a nationalisation that staved off Hypo's collapse after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans. Hypo has since turned itself into a "bad bank", Heta Asset Resolution, to wind down assets while selling the Balkans network.

"The central aim of this sale, based on EU decisions and valid Austrian legal conditions, is to minimise as much as possible the cost to taxpayers," Heta said in a statement.

"Selling the bank group is a far more favourable and low-risk option than a wind-down or insolvency that costs billions."

BayernLB said in a statement that it had no ties to FIMBAG so could not comment on its plans to sell on the Balkans network to Advent and the EBRD.

The EBRD this week approved spending up to 50 million euros ($62 million) for a 20 percent stake in the Balkans asset, which comprises a network of banks and leasing companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia and has a book value of 89 million euros. Advent said it was still working to close the deal.

BayernLB has also renewed its claim on 2.4 billion euros of loans it left with Hypo at the time of the nationalisation. Austria has refused to pay, saying the money must be treated as equity given Hypo's problems. (1 US dollar = 0.8010 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Mark Potter and David Goodman)