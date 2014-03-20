VIENNA, March 20 Austria is working on draft
legislation that aims to claw back around 500 million euros
($695 million) from "speculators" who bought bonds of ailing
state bank Hypo Alpe Adria at deep discounts, the Kurier paper
reported on Thursday.
The government said last week it aimed to have subordinated
creditors of Hypo contribute to the costs of winding down the
bank that Austria nationalised in 2009.
"There may still be some legal perils (in drafting
legislation), but the goal is that providers of risk capital who
bought the bonds at high risk should help pay," the paper said
without citing its sources.
It said the target was 1.9 billion euros in Hypo bonds, of
which the government hoped to get back around a quarter, or 500
million euros.
A finance ministry spokesman reiterated that the government
wanted holders of 1.9 billion in subordinated Hypo capital to
help shoulder some of the burden of winding down Hypo.
"There is still great interest in having subordinated
capital participate, and there is progress with special
legislation," he said.
