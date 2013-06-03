VIENNA, June 3 The chairman of nationalised
Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has resigned, the
bank said on Monday, after he fell out with the government over
a proposed restructuring plan.
Johannes Ditz, who has argued for the creation of a "bad
bank" to house Hypo's toxic assets, told the Austria Press
Agency he could not agree with the bank's negotiating position
in a revamp proposal sent to the European Commission.
The Commission is putting pressure on Hypo to speed up its
disposal of assets and winding down of other parts of the bank
or risk having to pay back more than 2 billion euros ($2.6
billion) it has received in state aid.
Hypo is trying to shrink itself back to health after being
pushed to the brink of insolvency by a decade of unbridled
expansion in southeastern Europe. It announced the sale of its
Austrian unit for 66 million euros on Friday.
Ditz said he did not want to stand in the way of impending
negotiations with Brussels, in which the company's management,
supervisory board and owners should stand shoulder to shoulder.
He had said last week he could only continue in his post if
he had the government's full confidence.
Austria is concerned that rushed sales of the assets of
Hypo, which was nationalised in 2009, could hurt state finances
by locking in losses in a weak European economy.
Chancellor Werner Faymann has estimated that winding down
the bank could cost up to 7 billion euros, and has angered
Austria's bank by saying the financial sector should absorb the
costs.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
