VIENNA Nov 14 The Austrian government still expects the country's budget deficit to come in at 3.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, despite pumping more money into the state-owned bank, the Austrian finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Hypo said earlier that Austria would inject another 500 million euros ($636 million) to help the troubled lender shore up its balance sheet.

The bank, nationalised in 2009 to avert a collapse which would have been felt throughout the region, is scrambling to meet regulatory requirements to boost its balance sheet by 1.5 billion euros by the end of the year.

($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber)