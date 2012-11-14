VIENNA Nov 14 The Austrian government still
expects the country's budget deficit to come in at 3.1 percent
of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, despite pumping more
money into the state-owned bank, the Austrian finance ministry
said on Wednesday.
Hypo said earlier that Austria would inject another 500
million euros ($636 million) to help the troubled lender shore
up its balance sheet.
The bank, nationalised in 2009 to avert a collapse which
would have been felt throughout the region, is scrambling to
meet regulatory requirements to boost its balance sheet by 1.5
billion euros by the end of the year.
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber)