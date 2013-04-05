BRUSSELS, April 5 Austria and the European Union did not agree a timetable for restructuring nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria at a meeting on Friday, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter told reporters.

Fekter was speaking after meeting European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, who warned last month that the bank faced closure for failing to make a convincing case for restructuring.

"We did not set a timetable," Fekter said. "It was a very good discussion and it will now be continued on an expert level." (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)