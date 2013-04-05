BRUSSELS, April 5 Austria and the European Union
did not agree a timetable for restructuring nationalised bank
Hypo Alpe Adria at a meeting on Friday, Austrian
Finance Minister Maria Fekter told reporters.
Fekter was speaking after meeting European Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, who warned last month that the
bank faced closure for failing to make a convincing case for
restructuring.
"We did not set a timetable," Fekter said. "It was a very
good discussion and it will now be continued on an expert
level."
