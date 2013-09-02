VIENNA, Sept 2 The European Commission has
conditionally approved the Austrian government's reorganisation
plan for nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, paving
the way for the bank to get more state aid, three Austrian
sources close to the matter said.
The approval covers the bank's plan to sell its Balkans
banking network by 2015 and wind down an Italian unit while
relying on state support. "There are still some technical
questions," one of the sources said. The Austrian finance
ministry declined comment.
Hypo Alpe Adria last week reported a first-half group loss
of 860 million euros ($1.13 billion), leaving a gap in its
capital to be filled with 700 million euros in additional state
funds.
($1 = 0.7584 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Heavens)