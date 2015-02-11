VIENNA Feb 11 A consortium led by U.S. investor
Excellere Capital Group has offered a symbolic price of 1 euro
to buy the "bad bank" that is winding down the assets of defunct
Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria.
"This takeover offer has a condition that also other Heta
debt holders beside BayernLB agree to the proposed debt swap,"
the U.S. firm said on Wednesday.
Texas-based Excellere had said last week already that it
planned to announce a takeover offer for Heta Asset Resolution
, the wind-down vehicle for managing Hypo's assets.
