VIENNA Feb 11 A consortium led by U.S. investor Excellere Capital Group has offered a symbolic price of 1 euro to buy the "bad bank" that is winding down the assets of defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

"This takeover offer has a condition that also other Heta debt holders beside BayernLB agree to the proposed debt swap," the U.S. firm said on Wednesday.

Texas-based Excellere had said last week already that it planned to announce a takeover offer for Heta Asset Resolution , the wind-down vehicle for managing Hypo's assets. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)