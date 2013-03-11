VIENNA, March 11 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has extended the contracts of Chief Executive Gottwald Kranebitter and other managers, seeking stability as the struggling bank tries to shrink back to health.

The lender, which Austria had to nationalise in 2009 to prevent a collapse that would have shaken the economies of central and eastern Europe, is in the process of selling units in Austria, Italy and southeast Europe.

But European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia signalled on Friday his displeasure with this restructuring process, saying an Austrian bank he did not name faced possible closure for failing to adequately reorganise.

No other Austrian bank is negotiating a restructuring accord with the Commission, it said.

Hypo Chairman Johannes Ditz said on Monday the supervisory board's decision to keep on Kranebitter and his management board colleagues for three more years was "a sign of stability for the current restructuring and reorganisation of the company".

Ditz said the focus this year would be on wrapping up an accord with the Commission and selling its Austrian bank unit.

Austria has said only that talks with the Commission were continuing.

Officials argue that Austria acted in the interest of European stability when it bought Hypo from German landesbank BayernLB at the end of 2009. At the time, Jean-Claude Trichet, then head of the European Central Bank, had lobbied for the deal.

Hypo Alpe Adria has made no secret of the fact that it would like more time to complete the divestment of its units rather than have to dump them at fire-sale prices that would trigger losses which taxpayers would again have to absorb.

Austria late last year injected another 500 million euros ($649.1 million) into the bank via a capital increase and guaranteed a 1 billion euro hybrid bond to shore up its balance sheet.

Regulators have instructed it to come up with another 610 million euros in capital by the end of the year.

Aid to banks in full or part state ownership have been a drag on Austria's finances, making it miss last year the 3 percent budget deficit ceiling that euro zone members are supposed to respect.

Having Hypo run aground would be an unwelcome problem for Finance Minister Maria Fekter before elections due by late September.

Hypo is due to announce 2012 results on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)