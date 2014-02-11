VIENNA Feb 11 Austria tried on Tuesday to put
the best face on its decision to embrace a public "bad bank" for
nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, a step that
would boost state debt but would also end years of indecision on
how to tackle Hypo's woes.
Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger, who was unable to
push through his preferred option of having healthier banks
support a vehicle to wind down toxic Hypo assets, said economic
and legal questions over the new plan would now be cleared up.
"We will form a picture when this (information) is on the
table and then say go or no go. This decision is pending but
will be taken quickly," he told reporters before a cabinet
meeting.
Austria on Monday dropped efforts to get commercial banks
involved. They had resisted the idea, and problems emerged with
setting up a bad bank in a way that would keep its debt off
state books under European rules.
Officials have not provided details of the effect on state
debt from the change of plan. Experts have said a state-run bad
bank could raise state debt as a percentage of economic output
by 5 or 6 percentage points, to near the 80 percent that sets
off alarm bells at ratings agencies.
Austrian bond spreads over benchmark German Bunds were
little changed at around 30 basis points.
The state vehicle may absorb up to 19 billion euros ($26
billion) in assets from Hypo, relieving the bank's chronic need
for fresh capital, which is a drain on state finances.
Hypo has got 4.8 billion euros in state aid so far. Austria
took it over in 2009 to avoid a collapse whose consequences
would have sent shocks through southeastern Europe, where it had
expanded at breakneck speed with the help of guarantees from its
home province of Carinthia.
Andreas Schieder, head of the parliamentary faction for the
Social Democrats who govern with Spindelegger's conservatives,
welcomed the bad-bank option. "It is good that we have finally
taken a decision," he said.
But a commentary in newspaper Der Standard captured
Austrians' impatience that the decision took so long. "The
bitter truth is reasonable for taxpayers, but would also have
been so three years ago," it said.
($1 = 0.7327 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by Larry King)