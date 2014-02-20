BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
VIENNA Feb 20 Creditors of Hypo Alpe Adria should contribute to the costs of winding down the nationalised Austrian lender, the finance ministry said on Thursday, listing insolvency or voluntary debt haircuts as possible options.
A ministry spokesman said Austria had commissioned outside experts to review the situation, adding: "The political goal is that not just taxpayers bear all the costs, but that others such as creditors or the province of Carinthia do their part."
The Austrian government at this stage favours creating a "bad bank" to absorb toxic assets from Hypo, which it had to take over from BayernLB in 2009, but has refused to rule out letting the bank go bust, a step vehemently opposed by the central bank and FMA market watchdog. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
NEW YORK, March 13 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed.