VIENNA, March 3 Austrian bank supervisors have
no indication that defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria improperly
valued assets on its balance sheet, the co-head of the Financial
Market Authority (FMA) said.
"We have no indications at the moment that the balance sheet
was falsified. If we did we would investigate this accordingly,"
FMA co-head Klaus Kumpfmueller told reporters after an outside
audit of the Heta Asset Resolution "bad bank" winding
down Hypo assets discovered its balance sheet was overvalued by
as much as 8.7 billion euros ($9.73 billion).
Kumpfmueller said the FMA was surprised at the extent of the
adjustments but attributed it to the accounting switch triggered
by reclassification of the business as no longer a going
concern, a significantly worse outlook for economies in the
Balkans, and the surge in the Swiss franc that delivered a hit
worth hundreds of millions of euros.
($1 = 0.8943 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, Editing by
Shadia Nasralla)