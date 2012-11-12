(Adds Berlin confirmation)

VIENNA Nov 12 Investor Tilo Berlin is suing Hypo Alpe Adria, the nationalised Austrian bank he used to run, for the 250 million euros ($318 million) he invested in the bank between 2006 and 2007, his spokeswoman said on Monday.

Hypo, planning to divest units as it scrambles to meet regulatory requirements to shore up its balance sheet, was nationalised in 2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent shockwaves through the region.

A spokesman for Hypo said on Monday Berlin's lawyer had informed the Carinthia-based bank that he was planning to file a claim, but that the bank had not yet received it.

The Austria Press Agency (APA) reported eearlier that it had seen the legal claim.

Hypo is also suing Berlin and others for 50 million euros in special dividends to which, it says, they were not entitled.

Berlin quit Hypo in 2009 before the nationalisation and is now supervisory board chairman of the investment company he founded, Berlin & Co.

APA said Berlin's claim hinged on an allegation that Hypo's chief executive at the time of his investments, Siegfried Grigg, exaggerated the strength of the bank's balance sheet by failing to disclose share buyback guarantees it had given.

Berlin's lawyer, his brother Malte Berlin, was not immediately reachable for comment.

Austrian regulators have told Hypo it must come up with 1.5 billion euros in extra capital by the end of the year as a buffer against recession and jittery markets.

Sources close to the situation have told Reuters the bank is readying a roughly 1 billion euro state-backed hybrid bond combined with up to 500 million euros in fresh state capital.

