VIENNA May 29 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria's overall need for state help can be limited to 5 billion euros ($6.43 billion) if Austria and the European Commission agree on a revised revamp plan, its chairman told Austria's ORF radio.

Chancellor Werner Faymann has estimated that winding down Hypo could cost up to 7 billion euros, and has irked the banking sector by suggesting that it absorb the costs.

But in an interview aired on Wednesday, Johannes Ditz said Hypo won't "blow up" if it can get up to 1 billion euros in extra state aid this year, of which 700 million is already budgeted and could cap the overall cost at lower levels.

The European Commission is pressing Hypo to sell operating units by the end of the year or face returning more than 2 billion euros of earlier state aid.

Austria is fearful that rushed sales could hurt state finances but is expected to have to make some concessions to push the bank's restructuring forward and earn more time from Brussels.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has demanded a new revamp plan by Friday.

"If we immediately close ranks and jointly come up with a concept, a strategy, then I am convinced that in 2013 with the capital that we have - 700 million to 1 billion - it has to be possible that nothing blows up," Ditz said.

The longer-term burden depended on the next steps agreed with Brussels, he said, adding: "I am convinced that the overall amount will be under the 5 billion (euros) that was always mentioned as the minimum."

Ditz said Hypo was on the verge of selling its Austrian banking unit at below book value and expressed exasperation at a public debate by politicians over Hypo's potential losses.

Ditz would not confirm reports that India's Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd was set to buy Hypo's domestic banking unit this week for 65.5 million euros, almost half the book value of around 120 million.

"It is right that we have to sell under book value in this situation," he said, adding public discussions of Hypo's woes had knocked at least 30 million euros off any sale price.

He also would not confirm that the new reorganisation plan will call for selling the Austrian unit, winding down an Italian bank business, getting more time to sell its Balkans bank network and setting up a "bad bank" to handle toxic assets.

He said only: "Those are absolutely correct, good points. If we can agree on this, then we have a good basis to create the long-term restructuring concept."

Ditz said conjecture that Hypo could lose 7 billion euros had badly hurt the company, and questioned whether he could continue if the bank and government did not see eye to eye.

Hypo has long lobbied for a bad bank to help cope with bad debts, but Finance Minister Maria Fekter had fought this.

"One can only do this job optimally if one has the owner's full confidence," Ditz said. "If one no longer has this, then it is certainly better if someone else takes on the position." ($1 = 0.7779 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Patrick Graham)