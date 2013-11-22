* Nationalised lender needs aid to meet minimum capital rules

* To issue non-voting shares, get more cash from state

* Capital needs strains Austrian state finances (Adds source on what aid to come this month)

VIENNA, Nov 22 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria needs 1.05 billion euros ($1.42 billion) in extra state aid this year, it said on Friday, again tapping public funds to avoid breaching minimum capital levels.

It said a shareholders meeting would authorise the issue of more non-voting participation capital by year's end to help plug the hole in its balance sheet.

"The amount necessary in the short term will be covered promptly by the end of November by a shareholder contribution of the sole owner," the state, it added in a statement.

A source familiar with the matter said the capital injection this month may cover around half of the overall need.

The bank had already said it needed more state aid this month to ensure it met capital requirements.

The state had so far pumped around 3.8 billion euros in aid into the bank, including 700 million forced by writedowns on assets in the first half.

Austria had to nationalise Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent shock waves through the region. Now its chronic need for more capital threatens the country's drive to cut debt and deficits and balance the budget by 2016.

It is also a major headache for Austria's two big parties, which are trying to negotiate a coalition accord after stumbling to their worst showing since World War Two in September elections.

The parties have agreed to earmark 5.8 billion euros in aid for struggling banks over the next five years, but have yet to adopt a long-term strategy for handling Hypo.

Austria's central bank in September denied a newspaper report that Hypo, which is selling or winding down non-core assets, could need as much as 17 billion euros more aid.

Austria said in September Hypo's sell-off could cost taxpayers up to 5.4 billion euros more by 2017 under a revamp package agreed with the European Commission.

($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker and Elaine Hardcastle)