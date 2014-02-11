(Adds market reaction, other agencies, background)
VIENNA Feb 11 Austria's plan to set up a
state-run "bad bank" to absorb toxic assets from nationalised
lender Hypo Alpe Adria will have no immediate impact
on the country's sovereign debt ratings, Standard & Poor's said
on Tuesday.
S&P has a long-term AA+ rating with a stable outlook.
"The ratings already incorporate the expected impact on
Austria's public finances of the wind-down unit," the agency
said, a day after Austria said it may adopt a public vehicle to
absorb up to 19 billion euros ($25.9 billion) in Hypo assets.
"Although the establishment of the wind-down unit will
increase Austria's ratio of net general government debt to GDP,
expected contingent liabilities will decrease by a comparable
amount," it added in a statement.
Austrian 10-year bond spreads over benchmark German Bunds
were little changed at around 29 basis points.
Other ratings agencies had no immediate comment.
Fitch, which rates Austria AAA with a stable outlook, had
said in October that the risk of additional material costs to
public finances from supporting domestic banks was low.
"The high exposure of banks to emerging Europe leaves them
vulnerable to risk from that region. Unexpected costs from
restructuring banks already in receipt of government aid could
also affect the sovereign's credit profile," it said at the
time.
Moody's, which rates Austria Aaa, said its negative outlook
reflected "still-elevated risks to the government's balance
sheet that could arise from contingent liabilities in the
Austrian banking system" and from further financial support for
distressed euro-area sovereigns.
"Austria's rating could be downgraded if further material
government support were needed to assist the domestic banking
sector, whose asset quality and capitalisation remain weak," it
had said then.
