VIENNA Dec 10 A debt haircut for nationalised
lender Hypo Alpe Adria would ruin euro zone member
Austria's reputation as a borrower, the bank's chairman said,
dismissing talk that has hit the bank's bonds.
Newspapers have reported that some unnamed finance ministry
officials favour the idea of a "voluntary" haircut on the bank's
debt that would draw in unsecured creditors, including former
owner BayernLB.
But Klaus Liebscher, a former central bank governor who
heads the state task force trying to address Hypo's woes, told
the Wirtschaftsblatt paper he thought the idea was a big
mistake.
"I am absolutely against this because it is not a suitable
solution for Austria's reputation. We are not Greece," he said
in an interview printed on Tuesday.
No matter how investors might react, "such a move at a
nationalised bank would have far-reaching consequences for
Austria's good reputation as a borrower," he said. "A haircut
would destroy this in a lasting way."
Austria had to nationalise Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse
with regional implications. The bank's chronic need for fresh
capital is hampering Austria's efforts to cut debt and deficits.
