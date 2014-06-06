* Cabinet to address haircut plan for some guaranteed Hypo bonds

* Nearly 900 mln euros in Carinthia-backed subordinated debt in focus

* Government keen to share burden for Hypo Alpe Adria costs

By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, June 6 Austria will enter uncharted territory for bond markets next week when it unveils legislation designed to force some subordinated creditors of Hypo Alpe Adria to help pay for winding down the stricken nationalised bank.

It is a plan entirely in line with the latest thinking in Europe on how to handle banks in crisis: make their owners and investors - not taxpayers - pay to clean up the mess. "Bailing in" junior bank creditors is also nothing new, as seen elsewhere in Europe, including Ireland and the Netherlands.

But what is drawing international scrutiny is Vienna's apparent willingness to impose "haircuts" on owners of nearly 900 million euros worth of subordinated Hypo debt expressly guaranteed by its home province of Carinthia.

Federally guaranteed Hypo debt will be spared, but Austria may be taking a step that ratings agency Moody's has warned could undermine the value of other state guarantees in the prosperous euro zone country.

It is a risk that the coalition government - faced with public furore over its handling of the country's worst-ever financial fiasco - seems willing to take.

In fact, Austria sees the case as a chance to scupper assumptions that the federal government will in all cases back guarantees from the provinces, forcing investors to look more closely at the credit quality of each region, one government source said.

Debt analyst Michaela Hessmert at German bank NordLB said doing away with implicit federal guarantees posed a problem.

"That is something that could create considerable disquiet. If you start to doubt implicit guarantees, the next step would be for rating agencies to get active and the current ratings uplift from the implicit support probability would melt away."

CAN OF WORMS

Debt bankers are split over whether markets will treat the step as an isolated move with only local impact, or as a ground-breaking measure that could have sweeping ramifications.

Some say imposing haircuts on guaranteed debt would set a dangerous precedent, especially for countries like Austria and Germany where such backing is a fundamental part of funding arrangements for financial institutions.

"From an economic point of view it seems to us the costs from loss of confidence and potential contagion effects are far greater than the benefits of such actions," Berenberg analysts said in a note to clients. "Why open such a can of worms for the relatively small sum of 900 million euros?"

The question remains whether the draft law flagged in March and due to emerge on Wednesday will withstand an inevitable legal onslaught from investors who assumed that a state guarantee meant they were sure to get their money back.

Heinz Mayer, a constitutional law expert at the University of Vienna, said he thought the legislation was doomed because it skirts the only real way to involve creditors: letting Hypo go bust, a step the government ruled out in March.

"I think this (law) is an attempt to pull the wool over people's eyes and say 'We are doing all we can but unfortunately it didn't work'. I believe it is more for show," Mayer said.

The only chance proponents have is to claim the provincial guarantees were illegal subsidies under European law, he added.

BAD BANK LOOMS

Austria had to take over Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse with regional impact after its unbridled growth fuelled by guarantees from Carinthia drove it to the brink of insolvency.

Hypo, which has already absorbed more than 5 billion euros ($6.81 billion) in taxpayer aid, is now being split in two: a Balkans network being sold, and a "bad bank" to wind down the rest.

Creating a "bad bank" relieves Hypo's chronic need for fresh capital but will also push up state debt to near 80 percent of economic output and nearly double the budget deficit to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product this year.

Holders of 1.1 billion euros in non-voting participation capital - more than 1 billion state-owned but also 55 million at a Carinthia state holding company and 9 million at insurer Grazer Wechselseitige - will get drawn in as well, officials said in March.

The government also demands that Carinthia chip in at least 500 million euros. Provincial officials say it cannot cover its 900 million euro backing on the Hypo junior debt because its entire annual budget is just 2.5 billion euros.

Hypo's 2013 annual report lists 1.91 billion in subordinated liabilities, including a 1 billion euro bond issued in 2012 with a federal government guarantee. A bank spokesman said the number had not changed significantly since then.

In March, the bank had said provincial guarantees covered around 570 million in bonds placed on the open market and another 320 million in notes. Hypo did not provide more data about the issues, some of which were private placements. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Editing by Jane Merriman)