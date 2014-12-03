* Advent, EBRD to meet Austrian minister on Hypo Balkan deal

* Markets watchdog unfazed by delay in Balkan unit sale

* FMA, central bank defend record as bank supervisors (Adds comments from central banker, finance minister)

VIENNA, Dec 3 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling will meet would-be buyers of nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria's prime asset to discuss reviving a deal that fell through last week, the latest twist in Hypo's breakneck expansion and costly collapse.

News that Schelling was getting directly involved in the sale of Hypo's Balkan network came a day after an independent panel blasted Austria's handling of the lender, which has cost taxpayers billions since it was acquired from BayernLB in 2009.

Schelling, finance minister for only three months, told reporters on Wednesday he would meet U.S. private equity group Advent International and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to discus the Balkan deal.

Hypo had agreed in principle to sell the asset to Advent and the EBRD, but Austria reversed course and re-opened the sale to other bidders, pushing any deal into 2015.

The delay is no cause for alarm, markets watchdog FMA said, stressing the business was well funded and capitalised. Co-head Helmut Ettl said the FMA had no issue with a sale to Advent but the final word lay with the European Central Bank.

The European Commission has set a deadline of mid-2015 for a deal signing and end-2015 for closing, and Ettl acknowledged a wind-down of the Balkan network was a possibility.

The network, last valued at 89 million euros ($110 million) on Hypo's books, comprises banks and leasing companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.

Ettl said the FMA would see if the commission report exposed weaknesses not already addressed to strengthen its role.

"No one in Austria would accuse us today of being a toothless supervisor ... The criticism we get now is rather to the contrary," he said.

The FMA shares responsibility for bank oversight with the Austrian National Bank, whose governor Ewald Nowotny defended his role in the controversial decision to nationalise Hypo, a step the commission found was ill prepared.

"After careful review we concluded that nationalisation was the least bad option," he told ORF radio. The mistake was then not quickly creating a "bad bank" to absorb toxic Hypo assets, a step he said he had recommended.

Austria in March ruled out letting Hypo go bust. Hypo is now winding down assets and selling the Balkan unit.

Asked if insolvency was ruled out, Schelling said he did not want to speculate on the outcome of a review of the assets the wind-down vehicle inherited. (1 US dollar = 0.8106 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Angelika Gruber and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Keith Weir and David Holmes)